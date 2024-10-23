Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stake Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Capital World Investors grew its position in Trip.com Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,971,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,941,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,559,000 after buying an additional 29,768 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,523,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,549,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,748,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 89.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,052,000 after acquiring an additional 804,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.41. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

