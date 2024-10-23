Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,164 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after acquiring an additional 468,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,533,000 after purchasing an additional 884,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,759,000 after buying an additional 150,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $19,846,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.34. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.