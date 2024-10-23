Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OCSL. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCSL. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

