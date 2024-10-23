Blue Trust Inc. Has $425,000 Stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDP. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CDP opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

