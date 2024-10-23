11,337 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $43,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 518.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 22.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

