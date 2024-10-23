Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $606.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $576.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

