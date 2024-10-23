Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGT stock opened at $606.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $576.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $610.06.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.