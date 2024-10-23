Blue Trust Inc. Buys 4,237 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 38,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

SLF opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $58.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.587 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.