1,460 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,941,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 205,300 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 730,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,240,000 after purchasing an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 444,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,544,000 after purchasing an additional 139,429 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $16,316,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $105.44 and a 52 week high of $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.65.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.