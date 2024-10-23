Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,458,000 after acquiring an additional 161,646 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,448,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after buying an additional 71,320 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 373,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,351,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 189.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 169,851 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.48.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

