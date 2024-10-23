Blue Trust Inc. Has $508,000 Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 106.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,226.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 343,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 317,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 321,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 40,326 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.86.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.28%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

ZIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.44.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

