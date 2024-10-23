Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.33.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $370.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.96. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $377.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.61, for a total value of $1,218,996.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,019.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,597.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.61, for a total value of $1,218,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,019.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,412 shares of company stock valued at $36,470,922. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.