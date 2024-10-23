iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,287.5% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.71.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.