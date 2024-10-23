Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley raised Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.
Altus Power Stock Performance
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Altus Power had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $52.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Altus Power by 135.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Altus Power
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
