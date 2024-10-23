Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

NYSE BCC opened at $133.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 107.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,278,000 after acquiring an additional 579,759 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2,978.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 184,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 293.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 46.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,661,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 88,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after buying an additional 38,173 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

