Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Acquires 496 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 387.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,057,000. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $11,776,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,745,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,526,874,000 after buying an additional 1,557,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,012,000 after buying an additional 58,153 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $235.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.33. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.49.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

