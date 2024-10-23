Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at CIBC

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from $5.75 to $5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,986,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 268,800 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.