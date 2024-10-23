Veren (TSE:VRN) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Veren (TSE:VRN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Veren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Veren Trading Up 1.9 %

About Veren

Shares of VRN opened at C$8.47 on Tuesday. Veren has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$12.67.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

