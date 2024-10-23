Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Evercore ISI

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAP. Roth Capital raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of AAP opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

