Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PNGAY opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $38.42 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

