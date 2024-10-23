Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$74.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOU. Cormark upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. National Bankshares set a C$72.50 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$77.59.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$53.45 and a 1-year high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.37). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.6809091 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.37, for a total value of C$4,380,274.80. In related news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.37, for a total transaction of C$4,380,274.80. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.29 per share, with a total value of C$79,677.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 36,800 shares of company stock worth $2,233,566. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

