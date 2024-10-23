Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRU. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.35.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FRU

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$13.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.66 and a 1-year high of C$15.06.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.50 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.