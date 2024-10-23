Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.69.

Parkland Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$34.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.14. The company has a market cap of C$5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a one year low of C$34.17 and a one year high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.92 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.23%. Analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.6022267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.52 per share, with a total value of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Stories

