Interfor (TSE:IFP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$26.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IFP. Cibc World Mkts lowered Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Interfor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.00.

Get Interfor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Interfor

Interfor Stock Up 0.8 %

IFP stock opened at C$20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.54. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$15.35 and a 52-week high of C$26.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.89.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.17) by C($0.30). Interfor had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of C$771.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$774.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.