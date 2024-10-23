Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.18.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$7.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$7.01 and a 12-month high of C$10.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$578.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.53 million. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently -1,440.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

