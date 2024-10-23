Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DFY. Cormark boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.40.

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$55.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$35.48 and a twelve month high of C$55.86.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

