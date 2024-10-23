Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.11.

TSE:BTE opened at C$4.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.73. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$6.35.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.04 billion. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.3703367 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.18 per share, with a total value of C$50,160.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

