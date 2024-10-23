Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 89.6% in the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 441.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.97. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.