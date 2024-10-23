Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $131.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

