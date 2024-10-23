Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,913,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,868,000 after buying an additional 81,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,765,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after buying an additional 675,800 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,542,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,333,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,102,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after buying an additional 158,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,053,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 73,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE KD opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.63. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

