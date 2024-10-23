Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 8,400 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its position in Vita Coco by 72.7% in the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,569,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,859,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Vita Coco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $67,342.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,396.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

