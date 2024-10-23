Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Baidu by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Up 0.4 %

Baidu stock opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $126.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Baidu

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.