Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Unum Group by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,464.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

