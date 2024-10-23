Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.8% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 41,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Co. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 136.8% in the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 131,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 75,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

