Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,355 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4,876.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,963,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 57,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter.

DFAS stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $61.76. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $66.51.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

