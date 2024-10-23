Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,820. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,820. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SQ

Block Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.