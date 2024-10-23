Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.95.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $128.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,167.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.