abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.13 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 61.10 ($0.79). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.79), with a volume of 1,052,303 shares trading hands.

abrdn Property Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £232.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3,050.00 and a beta of 0.33.

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

In other abrdn Property Income Trust news, insider Jill May sold 128,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.79), for a total value of £78,441.12 ($101,845.13). Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

