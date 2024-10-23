EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.16 and a 200-day moving average of $126.93. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

