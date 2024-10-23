Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $165.94 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.73.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
