ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.97 and traded as high as $59.58. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $59.58, with a volume of 1,477 shares traded.
ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97.
About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets
ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.
