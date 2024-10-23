ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.97 and traded as high as $59.58. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $59.58, with a volume of 1,477 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

