C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.10 and traded as high as $61.96. C&F Financial shares last traded at $61.96, with a volume of 8,088 shares.

C&F Financial Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $208.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $31.15 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other C&F Financial news, Director Charles Elis Olsson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $28,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $534,468.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the second quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.