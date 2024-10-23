Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.39 and traded as high as C$17.34. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$17.15, with a volume of 92,232 shares.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TCL.A. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.50.
Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
