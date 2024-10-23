First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.08 and traded as high as $34.91. First Capital shares last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 1,206 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $115.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.64.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter.

First Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Insider Transactions at First Capital

In related news, Director John Shireman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

