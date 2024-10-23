Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.14 and traded as high as C$36.58. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$36.49, with a volume of 254,118 shares changing hands.

CU has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$860.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 8.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.4063556 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.453 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.41%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

