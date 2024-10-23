Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.40 and traded as high as $8.50. Bankinter shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 820 shares trading hands.
Bankinter Trading Up 4.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
