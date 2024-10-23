FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.28. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
FIH Mobile Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.
FIH Mobile Company Profile
FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities.
