B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $2.93. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 12,622 shares changing hands.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.84.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.90%.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
