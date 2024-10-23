B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $2.93. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 12,622 shares changing hands.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.84.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

