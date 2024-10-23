TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.54. TORC Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 17,000 shares.

TORC Oil & Gas Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

TORC Oil & Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

