ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$48.85. ATCO shares last traded at C$48.75, with a volume of 103,634 shares traded.
ACO.X has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.58.
In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 1,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.50 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $569,150. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
