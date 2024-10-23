Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$112.39 and traded as high as C$115.55. Stantec shares last traded at C$113.27, with a volume of 149,432 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.50.

Stantec Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.31%.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. In related news, Director Asifa Samji purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at C$92,190. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. Also, Director Vito Culmone purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. Insiders acquired 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $274,636 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

